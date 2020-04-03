Ethan Brown – Chenango Forks

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks senior football and lacrosse player Ethan Brown is continuing his lacrosse career at Utica College.

Brown has played varsity football at Forks for three season, and served as captain his senior year which saw the Blue Devils win a state championship.

On the lacrosse field, Brown is captain this season and has played varsity since 9th grade. Off the field, Brown is a member of the National Honors Society.

