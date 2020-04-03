‘Hospital Heroes’ volunteers deliver meals to hospital staff amid COVID-19

(WBNG) -- Hospital Heroes is a meal volunteer program providing meals for our local hospital workers at UHS and Lourdes sites twice a day.

The program came about after Broome-Tioga BOCES staff kept seeing posts about hospital workers around the country working so hard and having to self-isolate. The BOCES department has coordinated meals for their students in the past, so the idea to provide meals to hospital staff was brought up in a closed Facebook group as a volunteer opportunity. From there, they worked with UHS to figure out logistics on how they could provide 30 meals to UHS General and UHS Wilson sites twice a day during shift change times. The program is now also working with Lourdes hospital to deliver meals.

Once a restaurant agrees to donate meals, Hospital Heroes volunteers schedule the day and pick up time and one of the volunteers then picks up the meals to take it to a designated drop off spot at each location.

"Right now, everything is so unpredictable," Hospital Heroes volunteer, Vanessa Moshak, says. "And for me, it's overwhelming and brings a sense of helplessness. Hospital Heroes is a way to make a positive impact in whatever small way."

As of now, Hospital Heroes is looking asking the public to help in a few simple ways; share their posts on social media, mention the program to a friend that owns a restaurant, buy from one of the businesses that has donated, or get a group of people to pull together money to pay for 30 meals at their favorite local restaurant.

For more information, call or text 607-237-5033 or find them on Facebook by searching "Hospital Heroes Meals Binghamton".