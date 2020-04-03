Judge who presided over terrorism trials dies of coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Thomas Duffy, a longtime judge who presided over three major New York terrorism trials in the 1990s, has died of the coronavirus. He was 87.

The district court executive in Manhattan federal court said Duffy died Wednesday in Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut.

Duffy made relatively quick work of the trial of four men who conspired to bomb the World Trade Center in February 1993.

All were convicted in the bombing that killed six people and injured hundreds more.

The trial started less than six months after the attack.

He also presided over the later trials of the bombing's mastermind, Ramzi Yousef.

All the defendants are serving life prison terms.