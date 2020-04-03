Kopernik Observatory encourages using quarantine to learn from home

(WBNG) -- With the calendar turned over to April, many families usually begin planning time at summer camps, like the one at Kopernik Observatory, for their kids.

This year, those plans may not be possible.

"Our summer camps, again we don't know how this thing is going to play out. The summer camps will often have 180 to 250 students over the summer will come up. That, at this point, is in jeopardy of not happening," says Kopernik Observatory Executive Director Drew Deskur.

Along with adjusting events and camps, the Kopernik Observatory is also shifting funding resources to help in any way they can.

"We really want to work with them to help the community out in the short term but also then look in the long term to see what we would do and how we might partner with them. So that's still a work in progress," says Deskur.

Above all else though, Deskur hopes kids and parents alike are continuing to learn, whether it be online or outside in the yard.

"Look at what new bugs are presenting themselves. Are the trees starting to bud out now," says Deskur.

He even recommends peeking into the sky if you have the proper tools.

"There's actually a comet now, called Comet Atlas, that is visible most likely with a modest telescope or even binoculars. It's up sort of near the North Pole," says Deskur.

So whether you're peeking into the northern sky or exploring through nature, Deskur encourages everyone to escape if they can and dive into a new topic that interests them.

"Start poking around, be curious. Do a combination of online stuff. But also I do think you need to get out and explore with your own eyes, safely as it were," he says.