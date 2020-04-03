Local mobility manufacturing company switches gears to produce PPE

TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Access Unlimited is a local company that specializes in mobility lifts for vehicles. With COVID-19 causing business to slow down, the company is changing up what it can make.

"We've got some skills that are sort of vestigial and that you really don't see very much. We've got an upholstery shop that sews slings for our patient lifts that we manufacture all day long. We've got industrial 3D printers," said Tom Egan, owner of Access Unlimited.

With just a few changes, Access Unlimited has been able to successfully create masks, face shields, and is currently sewing medical gowns, all which are desperately needed.

"These people are putting their lives on the line, and they don't even have the most basic protective equipment. I asked him if he could use some shields, if he could use some face masks, and his answer was, 'It doesn't matter what the question is, yes, we need everything,'" said Egan.

Those supplies will go toward a variety of medical providers in the Southern Tier, including places like Helping Celebrate Abilities, and local EMS services.

However, Egan wanted to take it a step further, reaching out to doctors in the New York City area that are facing a tough battle with the coronavirus.

"We were sitting here and thinking what can we do. We talked about plastic garbage bags, and making holes for arms and a head, but you still need the long sleeves. We took bed sheets, the girls sat down and we sew the bed sheets, and we cut long sleeves from it. The CMAs were wearing that," said Dr. Nodar Janas, Medical Director of Chapin Home for the Aging in Jamaica, New York.

The new supplies, doctors say, will make a world of a difference.

"Not just help, it's probably going to save lives," said Dr. Janas.