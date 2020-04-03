NBT Bank announces changes amid COVID-19 concerns

(WBNG)- NBT Bank announced on Friday that they will be making changes to ensure their members are safe and healthy during the coronavirus crisis.

In a press release, they said they will be doing all in-person banking transactions through drive-up lanes and walk-up windows, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. said in a statement,

“The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority,” "We are in this together as we look forward to greeting all of our customers in person again, once it is safe for all.”

They also mentioned they will be changing the hours of some of their locations.

