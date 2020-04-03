Set up for success: Endicott IT company offers work from home tips

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- People around the country and here in the Southern Tier are working from home, making for quite the change in their daily routine.

Endicott IT company, Integrated Computer Solutions, or ICS, has been busier than ever, trying to make the transition smooth.

"In a matter of a week we probably sold more VPN licenses and set people up to work from home than we probably have in the last ten years," said ICS President Kevin Blake.

The company understands what it's like first-hand, having majority of its workforce home too.

It says success starts with setting boundaries for yourself.

"When you're at home you can get in a rhythm with your tools and working, you know all of a sudden you blink and it's six or seven o'clock. It's more important to have those routines built in, have your breaks scheduled, get up and go for a walk, the mental health aspect of this, the work-life balance is very important," said Blake.

While your routine should stay stagnant, how you seal with security should too.

"Today's day and age, it's really important," said Blake.

Blake says when you are bringing company technology home, sharing is not caring.

"We put a lot of technology and software to limit exposure when you take a work PC home, so don't let people use those computers," he said.

Blake also suggests being extra cautious.

"Phishing scams are at the highest level we've ever seen and they're very sophisticated. So if you get an email or someone sends you a web link that you're unsure of, ask your IT professional," he said.

It's also suggested to create strong passwords and use multi-factored authentication if it's available.

While change is hard, it's not necessarily a bad thing.

Blake says you can use this time to take advantage of communication.

"We're finding, at least I'm finding, we're doing more team calls with everybody in my company. People in Ithaca, people in Syracuse, than I did when we were all in the offices," he said.

All to make the best of a new normal.

