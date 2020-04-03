SUMMARY: Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties COVID-19 cases

(WBNG) -- The following is a list of coronavirus numbers by county. The numbers are provided by the counties' health departments.

The amount of information released varies per county.

Tioga County

Eight positive cases

Five pending tests

29 people are in mandatory quarantine

8 people are precautionary quarantine

Three patients have recovered

Chenango County

33 positive cases

218 in mandatory quarantine

101 in precautionary quarantine

Delaware County

23 positive cases

43 in mandatory quarantine

9 in precautionary quarantine

4 in mandatory isolation

