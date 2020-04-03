SUMMARY: Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties COVID-19 cases

SUMMARY: Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties COVID-19 casesUpdated
(WBNG) -- The following is a list of coronavirus numbers by county. The numbers are provided by the counties' health departments.
The amount of information released varies per county.
Tioga County
- Eight positive cases
- Five pending tests
- 29 people are in mandatory quarantine
- 8 people are precautionary quarantine
- Three patients have recovered
Chenango County
- 33 positive cases
- 218 in mandatory quarantine
- 101 in precautionary quarantine
Delaware County
- 23 positive cases
- 43 in mandatory quarantine
- 9 in precautionary quarantine
- 4 in mandatory isolation
