SUMMARY: Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties COVID-19 cases

Last updated today at 5:23 pm
(WBNG) -- The following is a list of coronavirus numbers by county. The numbers are provided by the counties' health departments.

The amount of information released varies per county.

Tioga County

  • Eight positive cases
  • Five pending tests
  • 29 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • 8 people are precautionary quarantine
  • Three patients have recovered

Chenango County

  • 33 positive cases
  • 218 in mandatory quarantine
  • 101 in precautionary quarantine

Delaware County

  • 23 positive cases
  • 43 in mandatory quarantine
  • 9 in precautionary quarantine
  • 4 in mandatory isolation

For the latest on the coronavirus in Broome County, click here.

WBNG Staff

