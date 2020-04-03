SUNY Broome donates over 8,000 unused PPE to healthcare facilities

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Multiple departments from SUNY Broome's campus have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to help shortages at local healthcare facilities.

The campus has donated 8,000 gloves, 750 surgical masks, 100 N95 masks and 150 gowns.

Donations come from the STEM, health sciences facilities and Public Safety Department.

SUNY Broome Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator Hans VanHouton says the campus went "immediately into action" when Broome County Executive Jason Garnar called for PPE to be donated.

He says he has been getting calls from people wanting to make donations.

SUNY Broome Investigator and Training Coordinator for Public Safety Marie Finelli says the campus wants to make it helps keep the community safe.

If you wish to make a donation, you can reach out to Han VanHouton at vanhoutenhh@sunybroome.edu.

You can also drop off PPE at the old Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.