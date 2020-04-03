Wegmans adds more safety measures for employees and customers

(WBNG)- Wegmans recently announced that they have provided gloves and facemasks for employees.

Wegmans said that even though they aren't making it mandatory for employees to wear facemasks and gloves, they will provide them for anyone who wants them.

In a press release sent out Wegmans Director of Public Relations Deana Percassi said,

"We strongly encourage any employee who is not feeling well to stay home from work. We’re following the guidance of the CDC, which recommends that people who are well not wear a facemask. We don’t have a corporate policy regarding the use of gloves. As we adhere to strict food safety guidelines, gloves are always available for employees throughout our store. "

Although they haven't put any measures on checking temperatures when employees clock in, Percassi also said that they are also encouraging for employees to stay home if they aren't feeling well, so that they can ensure that their employees and customers stay safe and healthy.

" We’re doing our best to keep our employees and customers safe and healthy in these uncertain times."



For more on the coronavirus, click here.

