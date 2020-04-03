Wet and white?

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 0-.10”rain, 0-.50” snow 40% High 44 (40-46) Wind NNW becoming N 10-20 G 25mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds diminish. Low 36 (34-38) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 52 (50-56) Wind N 3-8 mph

We're still talking about the low over the Atlantic. Clouds and showers along with a gusty north wind are in the forecast today. There will be a better chance of precipitation east of I-81. As the low moves out, we'll have improving weather Friday night into the weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday with periods of partly cloudy. A cold front will approach on Sunday giving clouds and scattered showers.

We'll keep clouds in the forecast for Monday. As a warm front approaches from the south, we'll put showers in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. With this temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s, even some 60s! A cold front comes through Wednesday with clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday.

