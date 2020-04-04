Broome County Humane Society, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo hope food donations can keep pets with their families during crisis

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society says that economic impact of the coronavirus crisis has some pet owners struggling to take care of their animals.

"It's a huge factor in turning animals over, so if somebody has lost their job and they're unable to feed them or provide them vet care they start looking into long term options," said Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria.

Now Ondria says with shelters across the state limited to only the most urgent cases, the Humane Society is doing all they can to assist people in caring for their animals. This includes creating a food pantry to assist anyone who needs help obtaining supplies to care for their pet.

"We come out and collect some information such as how many animals you have in your home, your name, and then we distribute the appropriate amount of food," she said.

Democratic New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced on Friday, March 27 that she would be teaming up with the Humane Society for the effort.

“Given that this crisis has hit some people hard financially, we want to make sure everyone has access to pet food. No one should have to be faced with a decision of whether they can feed their animals or not.” she said in a press release.

Ondria says that while they have received many donations so far, there are a few items that are needed more than others.

"The biggest things are small bags of dry food for cats and dogs small cans of wet food and cat litter" she said.

If you would like to donate you can do so by stopping by one of the following locations during their normal business hours:

Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton

Creature Comforts, 1250 Upper Front Street, Binghamton

Endicott Agway, 116 Jennings Street, Endicott

Harpursville Farm & Garden, 75 Maple Street, Harpursville

Ross Park Zoo Education Center, 60 Morgan Road, Binghamton

If you need to pick up food you can do so by stopping by the Broome County Humane Society Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m.

