Celebrating 50 years, outside the box

VESTAL (WBNG) - Saturday was Lorraine and Arthur Elijah's 50th wedding anniversary. The couple has spent every anniversary together, until this one.

"I haven't been able to see him for two weeks now, it's just hard right now," said Lorraine Elijah.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Arthur has been in the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing since 2007. When the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on visitors, Lorraine lost a big part of her daily routine.

"She goes over every night and feeds him and spends the day with him, so it's been really tough for her," said friend Maretta Lyon.

When Lyon realized the couple would be separated on their 50th wedding anniversary, she decided to take action. Lyon organized a parade of family, friends and strangers. The parade began at Lorraine's house.

"I just think that was so loving and kind because she is my grandson's mother who did that and I'm going to get her for that,"said Lorraine.

The group then made their way up to Arthur, showing the couple that they wouldn't be forgotten.

"It just lets you know that people love you, they care about you and that they are thinking about you," said Lorraine.

Arthur was unable to do an interview but Lorraine sent her love to her husband on their special day.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.