Chenango County has first 5 recoveries from COVID-19

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department gave an update on the coronavirus in the county on Saturday.

As of Saturday, Chenango County released their first five recoveries from quarantine. These five individuals tested positive and have now recovered from the virus.

The Chenango County Health Department has confirmed 36 positive cases, 3 active hospitalizations, 96 individuals in precautionary quarantine, 229 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 108 total tests.

For more information, go to the Chenango County Health Department's website.

