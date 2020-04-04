Cloudy rest of the weekend, spotty showers possible Sunday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog possible. Winds: L&V, Low: 41 (39-44)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of spotty showers. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 57 (54-61)

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 36 (34-39)

Forecast Discussion

Much of this part week we saw a fairly stagnant weather pattern, with cooler temperatures and fairly cloudy skies thanks to a storm system that just lingered and continued to spin off of the East Coast. This same system is still giving us plenty of cloud cover today, but thankfully it's finally heading east as the overall pattern gets moving a bit this weekend. Despite the cloud cover, we're warmer on this Saturday, into the 50's area wide. Even with high pressure aloft, there's plenty of moisture near the surface, which will keep clouds around through tonight. The cloud cover will lead to warmer overnight lows, as many of us stay in the lower 40's, with a few typically colder locations down into the upper 30's. Patchy fog will be possible in spots too with fairly calm winds, the excess moisture, and warmer temperatures.

A weak and fairly moisture-starved frontal boundary slowly swings through on Sunday, making for another cloudy and warmer day to end the weekend. There will still be a slight chance of spotty rain showers because of the lingering moisture at the surface, but most of us will stay dry through the whole day. Drier air will finally start to clear skies out Sunday night, with high pressure giving us a beautiful day Monday. We'll approach the 60 degree mark with sunshine most of the day. Clouds do make a return into Monday night, as things start to change up into Tuesday. We're still expecting to stay dry on Tuesday, but a wave will pass to our south, creating more pesky clouds once again.

If we could divide the week in half, the first part would be the drier and warmer half, while the second half of the week looks to be unsettled and cooler overall. Starting on Wednesday, a warm front will extend from a low over the Great Lakes, bringing back scattered rain showers. This low pushes east Thursday, ramping up rain chances but overall this won't bring any heavy rainfall at least. This low starts to weaken and slow down into next weekend, very similar to the storm we just saw a couple of days ago. Because of this, we'll see lingering clouds and minor precipitation chances next Friday and Saturday with the occluded low nearby. Cooler air does return on the back side of this storm system though, as highs drop back into the 40's with lows near freezing during this time frame.