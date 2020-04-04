COVID-19: Pennsylvania reaches over 10,000 positive cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department gave a statewide update on the coronavirus on Saturday.

The Health Department says there are 1,597 new cases which brings the statewide total to 10,017. This total spans across 64 counties. The Health Department reported 34 new deaths as of Saturday, bringing the total to 136.

The Pennsylvania Health Department has reported over 60,000 individuals who have tested negative for the coronavirus. The Health Department has provided a age breakdown of the individuals who have tested positive in a press release:

"Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 8% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older"

From this breakdown, the Health Department says that most of the hospitalized patients are 65 years-old or older. According to the health officials, there have been no child or adolescent deaths.

Pennsylvania remains under a stay-at-home order until further notice. On Friday, the Wolf Administration called for "universal masking," recommending that all residents wear a mask when leaving their homes.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

For statewide updates on the coronavirus, visit pa.gov.

