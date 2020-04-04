The Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market adapts amid coronavirus crisis

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Regional Farmer's Market says they are adapting to the coronavirus crisis while remaining committed to providing an outlet for local farmers.

Organizers say farmer's markets are considered essential by New York State, but they have been forced to make significant changes to normal operations. This includes eliminating non-essential vendors and moving some tents outside the main building.

Organizers told 12 News that the Farmer's Market will continue to adapt to ensure farmers will still have a place to sell their goods.

"If we were shut down right now they'd be dumping all of their vegetables and crops because they aren't in line with the grocery industry, the grocery industry isn't equipped to take food from small vendors," said Victoria Giarratano.

Organizers say as the weather improves they will be able to move more and more vendors outside to promote more social distancing.

