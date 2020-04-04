Governor Cuomo to issue executive order allowing graduating medical students to practice

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that he will issue an executive order allowing medical students who are scheduled to graduate to begin practicing immediately.

In a press conference on Saturday, Governor Cuomo announced that he will issue an executive order which will allow medical students who are scheduled to graduate to begin practicing. Cuomo decided to create this executive order to help healthcare providers and give more resources.

Governor Cuomo said that as of Saturday, there are 85,000 healthcare professionals including 22,000 individuals from out-of-state who have volunteered to help during the pandemic.

Governor Cuomo also announced that New York is receiving ventilators and PPE from China. The Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation has donated 1,000 ventilators that have arrived at JFK Airport. The Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation have also donated PPE for healthcare providers in New York.

Additionally, Cuomo talked about another source of ventilators for the state. Oregon Governor, Kate Brown has offered some of their resources, giving New York 140 of their ventilators.

Cuomo said the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and China's New York Consul General Huang Ping have teamed up to give one million surgical masks to essential workers across New York.

Check the New York State website for updates.

For more coverage of the coronavirus, click here.