How the Phelps Mansion is bringing history to you

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Phelps Mansion may not be seeing people coming through the doors right now, but that doesn't mean they won't come to you.

Dr. Chelsea Gibson, a treasurer and board member for the mansion, lead a Facebook live coloring event, where she highlighted architectural elements of the mansion while giving a bit of history to it.

"Hopefully the idea of coloring is fun. I personally still like to color, and history is fun," Dr Gibson said. "By combining those things, we could do something that is a little more interactive."

Dr. Gibson believes these engagements could help bring people to the Phelps Mansion once the coronavirus pandemic slows down.

"My hope is that we can continue to offer people something of value, so maybe when we get out of this, you can remember us and keep coming and contributing and continue to preserve Binghamton's history," Dr. Gibson said.

The mansion plans on holding more events like this.

Gibson is hoping do a book session and a behind-the-scenes tour in the coming weeks.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.