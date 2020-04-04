Ithaca Police investigating reports of shots fired on W Spencer Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday night.

The Ithaca Police department responded to multiple reports of people who heard a sound that was believed to be gunshots at around 9:13 p.m. Thursday night. Officials say the incident was reported in the area of the 200 block of W Spencer St.

The Police Department says this is the same area where similar instances have occurred in the past few months.

Upon arriving, officers located a vehicle that attempted to leave the scene. A traffic stop was conducted and according to officials, the occupants' actions were deemed to be suspicious in nature.

The Police Department is in the process of identifying any witnesses or victims involved in the incident. This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information should contact the Ithaca Police Department: