One post at a time: Woman helps people cope with stress and anxiety

(WBNG) -- One woman is looking to help her community during the COVID-19 pandemic one Facebook post at a time.

Barbara Fortunato is the woman behind "Barb's Nightly Pause," a feature on the COVID-19 Broome County Support Facebook group page.

Fortunato is a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and connects with people through the page to offer help and insight as they deal with the stress and anxiety of the coronavirus's impact in our area.

"If I help one person a day, to make their day a little brighter, that helps me," Fortunato said.

Since early March, Fortunato has been posting a "Nightly Pause" each night to help calm the nerves of many people in the Facebook group.

"A lot of it comes from how I'm feeling myself that day," Fortunato said. "I try to post some inspirational meme, and then I interject with my own thoughts for the day."

But while she's helping them, Fortunato told 12 News positive feedback to her posts have given her strength when she needed it.

"People don't realize that we mental health providers are also going through the same exact fears and anxieties as everyone else," Fortunato said. "The positive responses that I was getting back from the community were also helping me."

She will often stay up until 1 or 2 a.m. talking to people who near an ear to talk to.

