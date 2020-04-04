Otsego County reports 3 more positive COVID-19 cases

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health department gave a update on the coronavirus on Sartuday.

Otsego County confirmed three more positive case on Saturday. There is a total of 24 positive cases, one is hospitalized, three have recovered, and there has been one death.

The county says there are 226 negative tests, 87 individuals in mandatory or precautionary quarantine and 39 people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine.

Go to the CDC website or the Otsego County Health Department's website for more information.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.