Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

(AP) -- President Donald Trump is returning to the idea of opening up the country's economy as soon as possible, even as he says the United States is heading into what could be its "toughest" weeks as coronavirus cases swell nationwide.

Trump says that "there will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death."

Trump was joined at his daily briefing Saturday by Vice President Mike Pence, virus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's foremost infection disease expert.