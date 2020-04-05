Binghamton pastor stresses the importance of tradition amid coronavirus crisis

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Despite the unconventional nature of this Easter season, the Tabernacle Methodist Church in Binghamton made sure members were still able to come together to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Rev. Harold Wheat, pastor at the church, told 12 News that unlike a normal year where church goers would gather to receive palms and enjoy the pageantry of the service, this year those staples didn't happen. He says the congregation made do by having members submit their own videos and music so they could still be a part of the service.

Rev. Wheat says now more than ever it's important to keep traditions like Palm Sunday services going.

"If we can't remember where we've come from it's difficult to have a sense of continuity with where we are going so for that reason tradition can be real important in times like this," he said.

Rev. Wheat says preparations are currently underway for a similar service next week.

