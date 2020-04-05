Cortland County confirms 15 total positive cases

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Cortland County released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus on Sunday.

Cortland County officials say there are 15 unrelated positive cases. They also say that 30 individuals are being monitored by Cortland County Health Professionals. County officials say there are two hospitalized individuals.

The Cortland County Health Department says there have been a total of 518 negative tests as well as six recoveries.

Testing in Cortland County is only available through health care providers. Cortland County officials advise that after getting tested, stay at home until the results are in.

Cortland County residents who are experiencing symptoms and do not have a primary-care physician can call Upstate Medical University at (315) 464-3979 or Cayuga's Call Center at (607) 319-5708.

