Crews respond, no injuries reported in Grand Ave fire

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Department responded to a call regarding a house fire on Sunday.

The fire department was called to 78-80 Grand Ave at around 11:19 a.m. Officials say the flames were coming from windows on the first floor of the two and a half story, five family structure.

Officials say there were reports of an individual trapped inside. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the building and there were no victims inside. The fire department says they encountered the flames in apartment 102.

The fire department says that the fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. Fire officials say that while the fire did not directly affect the other apartments, they encountered smoke and water damage.

Additionally, officials say that they remained on scene until around 3:00 p.m. to make sure the fire didn't reignite.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help three individuals who were displaced by the fire. Officials say all residents and firefighters on scene were uninjured.

The Johnson City Fire Marshal's Office conducted an investigation, concluding that the fire was accidental in nature and electrical related.