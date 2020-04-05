Cuomo: Federal government to send health care professional to New York State

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the federal government is sending approximately 1,000 health professionals to New York State to help with the coronavirus on Sunday.

In a press conference, Governor Cuomo announced that about 1,000 doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians and therapists will be sent to New York State by the federal government to help hospitals.

Cuomo said that the first 325 individuals will be sent to New York City on Sunday. He said that doing this should help relieve some of the stress that hospitals are currently experiencing.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo confirmed 8,327 more positive cases to add to the statewide total. The statewide total has now gone up to 122,031.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.