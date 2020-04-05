Elmira Police respond to report of a stabbing on Lackawanna Ave

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on Saturday.

The police department received the call at around 12:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene, 1300 block of Lackawanna Ave. Once the officers arrived, they spoke to a 40 year-old woman with several deep cuts who told them that she had been attacked by her 39 year-old boyfriend.

Additionally, officials say the woman's 15 year-old daughter was in the house while the attack occurred.

The police department says that they were able to locate the 39 year-old man and transported him to a hospital. The 40 year-old woman was also transferred to a hospital for treatment of the lacerations from the incident.

Officials say the injuries from the attack are non-life threatening. This incident is still under investigation and the charges are pending.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave an anonymous tip by calling (607) 271-HALT.