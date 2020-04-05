Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Delaware County released updated coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In a press release, Delaware County revealed that there are 30 positive cases as of Saturday. Five of the positive cases have been transferred out of the county. One of the five transferred cases was sent to where they actually live.

There are 45 more individuals in mandatory quarantine, as well as nine more individuals in precautionary quarantine.

There have been a total of 223 test to date. 154 of those tests were negative and 39 are pending.

Of the 25 residents that tested positive, 12 are quarantined in their homes and nine are receiving care in a hospital. Delaware County has one death confirmed as well as three recoveries.

