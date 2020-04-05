How three Binghamton restaurants brought fine dining home

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Just because restaurants in New York are closed off to sit-down meals, doesn't mean they aren't offering the fine dining experience.

Social on State teamed up with The Shop and Citrea to create a brunch experience for customers looking to eat meals featured at the restaurants.

"The concept was to team up with some other local restaurants and kind of do a group takeout, as if you were going downtown to a bunch of restaurants or hanging out downtown, but we're taking it back home to you," said chef and co-owner of Social on State Jay Pisculli.

Each restaurant came up with items for people to purchase:

The Shop had two cold brew coffees and two Nutella crepes.

Social offered a frittata with spinach, potato and cheese, and avocado toast.

Citrea chipped in with a Buongiorno pizza dish.

Pisculli also said orange juice and champagne was available for people to order to make mimosas.

The joint brunch cost $75.

The chef was just happy to be able to join together with other local businesses.

"We're getting people who are fans of one restaurant that are now being introduced to another restaurant, and it's a way to build this downtown community of restaurants," Pisculli said.

Pisculli said Social received close to 40 orders for the brunch, which was available through both pick-up and delivery.

He added, the restaurant is hoping to partner with The Colonial and Dos Rios to launch a new midweek dinner menu in the near future.

