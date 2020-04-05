“I think she would be very proud”; how one Apalachin woman is making a difference in honor of her mother who died from COVID-19

(WBNG) -- When Sally Yablonsky realized she wouldn't be able to have a funeral for her mother Ruth after she died from the coronavirus, she started looking for ways that friends and family could honor her mother.

It turned into much more; she and her family created a GoFundMe page in her mom's honor called "Hugs For Rah Rah Rah." The goal of the page was to help local emergency personnel and businesses who are struggling due to the crisis.

"I thought of all of the front line workers who are doctors and nurses and ambulance drivers," she said. "If it helps one of these workers even the stress financially to pay for a meal, or just to have a smile on their face,"

Yablonsky says she wasn't prepared for the community support. In less than two weeks the fund has raised more than $11,000.

"We set it for two-thousand and I probably would have been ecstatic if we got one thousand dollars" she said.

Yablonsky says her mom would be proud to be the face of a campaign that is striving to help so many.

"I think she would be very proud and she would be honored that people are remembering her during this terrible time," she said.

Yablonsky says the money will be distributed to various local organizations and businesses including restaurants who will then use the funds to provide meals for first responders.

If you would like to contribute to Hugs for Rah Rah Rah, click here.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.