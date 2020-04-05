“It got dumped in the manure pit”: Owego dairy farmer speaks out on COVID-19 struggles

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Jim Moore has been involved in dairy farming for most of his life, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, he says his industry and the ones he serves have been affected.

Moore told 12 News the milk produced from his 80 cows at the Moore-Stream Farm is picked up every other day, but on Sunday, he found it wasn't going where he thought it was.

"The milk truck driver couldn't look me in the eye because he told me it's going in a manure pit today," Moore said, "Didn't go to a processor, it got dumped in the manure pit."

Many restaurants and bars have either closed or moved to solely delivery and pick-up options as part of New York's fight against COVID-19.

But Moore says that business for restaurants and the food industry is also key for dairy farmers, and has hit his wallet hard.

"I'm scared for all the small farms. The restaurant and food industry has slowed down, they take a third of the milk products in this country," Moore said. "From one month to the month before, I lost $2000. $2000 goes a long way to pay my fuel bill."

Those dollars aren't just vital for him and his farm operations, but also for business partners.

"The people I do business with count on my money to put product back in their line to sell to me," Moore said.

But despite the frustration he has at the economy, he's not ready to quit, but is asking for some help.

"I can't give up yet," Moore said. "These banks are going to have to help the farmers out, not just shut the door in your face."

