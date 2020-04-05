Ithaca Wegmans Coffee Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Health Department revealed that a Wegmans Coffee Shop employee tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The Tompkins County Health Department received information regarding a Wegmans Coffee Shop employee at the 500 S Meadow St. location testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the individual worked multiple shifts in the past couple weeks.

The health department advises people who were in close contact with any Wegmans Coffee Shop employee between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, April 4 to get tested and self-quarantine.

There is a Cayuga Health testing site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot. It is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can pre-register online at cayugahealth.org/ or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at 607-319-5708.

Check the Tompkins County Health Department's website for updates.

