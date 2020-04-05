Latest NCAA decision to leave impact on Binghamton

VESTAL (WBNG) - Last week, the NCAA officially made the decision to grant spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility. Binghamton University and the other 346 division-one schools in the country must now find a place for the athletes looking to return.

"I think it's the right decision and we will have some of that cohort hopefully returning," said Binghamton athletic director Patrick Elliot.

Patrick Elliot is wrapping up his eighth year as Binghamton's Athletic Director and is in unusual waters. He is facing the challenge of seeing which of the school's 48 spring sport seniors will look to return in the fall.

"There is a portion of that cohort that are interested in looking to perhaps come back, so we are looking forward to having more conversations with them about that," said Elliot.

It's not as black and white as just having them return for another year.

As part of the NCAA's decision, each school can decide how much financial aid is given to the students, not guaranteeing them to receive what they have in the past.

"We would be looking to honor their fifth year, seemingly in a pretty consistent way with what we were doing this past spring," said Elliot.

So the next issue for Elliot's staff is roster size. With a new group of freshman coming in and no departing seniors, each team will essentially have five different classes to work with.

"So what the NCAA is done is they have taken this senior cohort and they are basically not counting them toward scholarships for next year."

Another problem Elliot and his staff have made sure will be a smooth transition.

In an usual time in the sports world, Elliot says the state of college athletics should be the least of our concerns

"You know we talked about recruiting, we talk about the eligibility in spring sports but for everyone of our student athletes my biggest priority right now is everybody's welfare."

