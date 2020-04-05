Number of positive COVID-19 cases remain the same in Chenango County

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department gave an update on the latest information regarding the coronavirus on Sunday.

The Chenango County Health Department said as of Sunday, the number of positive coronavirus cases remains at 36.

The health department's report shows a decrease in the number of individuals in precautionary and mandatory quarantine.

As of Saturday, the department reported 96 people in precautionary quarantine and 229 in mandatory quarantine. The most recent numbers show that there are 77 individuals in precautionary quarantine and 218 in mandatory quarantine, bringing those numbers down by 19 and 11.

To date, the health department says there have been 168 total test.

Additionally, there are five people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, bringing that number up by two from Saturday.

For more information, go to the Chenango County Health Department's website.

