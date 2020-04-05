Otsego County reports 3 more recoveries from COVID-19

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health Department gave an update on the coronavirus in the county on Sunday.

As of Sunday, Otsego County has confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus. This brings the countywide total to 29 positive cases.

The health department says that of the 29 positive cases, three of the individuals are hospitalized, six have recovered and there has been one death.

Additionally, officials say there are 110 individuals in mandatory/precautionary quarantine, while 41 have been released from quarantine.

