Steuben County gives location breakdown of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Steuben County Health Department released a coronavirus update on Sunday including a location breakdown of where the positive cases are in the county.

The Steuben County Health Department reported a total of 73 positive cases, with nine new cases as of Sunday. The health department has provided a breakdown including where the residents who tested positive live. The breakdown is as follows:

City of Hornell (2)

Town of Urbana (4)

Town of Fremont (1)

Town of Hornellsville (1)

Town of North Hornell (1)

Officials say that one or more of the latest cases is related to a previously reported individual. The health department says that the new cases come from Fred & Harriet Taylor Nursing Home in Bath, Hornell Gardens and Elderwood in Hornell. Each of the facilities listed are taking extra health and safety precautions.

The health department says that all of the individuals that tested positive are being closely monitored by the Steuben County Health Department and are all quarantined. Officials say the health department is in the process of conducting investigations to identify any close contacts of the infected individuals.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.

