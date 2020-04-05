Sunshine breaks out with continued warmth Monday

Tonight: Clouds early, with clearing skies through the night. Areas of patchy fog possible. Winds: NW 3-5 mph, Low: 35 (32-39)

Monday: More sun early, but generally partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 58 (54-60)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: L&V, Low: 38 (35-40)

Forecast Discussion

Overcast skies last night kept temperatures up into the morning, with most staying well into the lower and middle 40's. These clouds continued because of the approach of the weak frontal boundary west of us, with a brief round of light rain showers moving through this morning as well. This front is just about through the area this evening, with skies already beginning to clear some. Even despite the clouds, temperatures got into the upper 50's and even lower 60's, and if you were one of the many locations to stay completely dry it was a pretty nice day. Skies will continue to clear out tonight, which will make things just a bit colder. Lows will drop into the lower and middle 30's, with some patchy fog not out of the question once again into Monday morning.

The start of the week is going to be a gorgeous one, as high pressure provides us with ample sunshine on Monday. Along with this sunshine, high temperatures will once again return to the upper 50's and lower 60's. Clouds begin to make their return Monday night as we gear up for a more active middle and end of the week. Tuesday is likely to stay dry at least, as the first disturbance passes south of the area. A few spotty showers can't be ruled out for northeast PA last Tuesday afternoon and evening, but that's the extent of the rainfall until the overnight. The next low moves in from the west into Wednesday, stepping up rain chances through Wednesday morning. This storm system will be departing Wednesday afternoon, bringing a brief end to the rainfall late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures will generally run warmer over these few days, with highs in the middle and upper 50's and lows in the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Thursday is setting up to be the wettest day of the coming week, with a decently strong low dropping through the Great Lakes and across the Northeast. We'll see showers through the day as the cold front of this system swings through. Colder air filters in behind this, meaning average to just below average temperatures into next weekend. Some lingering moisture along with small ripples of energy behind this system will keep clouds and slight chances for precipitation around as well. Friday could see a mix of rain and snow showers with the initial burst of colder temperatures. Saturday looks dry, but isolated rain showers could return for Easter Sunday.