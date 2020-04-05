The Food Bank of the Southern Tier teams up with Chemung County during pandemic

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss announced that the county is partnering up with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and local school districts to help people struggling to get food on Sunday.

In a press release, Moss said that he wants to help individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurities at this time. County Executive Moss said that the Food Bank of the Southern Tier reached out to Moss and his team asking for help with putting together and distributing emergency food boxes for residents.

Christopher Moss said that they are using county personnel to help with this effort in a space that has been provided by Meals on Wheels. He also said that there are going to be several ways in which people can receive and pick up these boxes.

Starting Monday, April 6 Chemung County residents can call the County's COVID-19 Hotline, (607) 857-1813, then press 1 to speak to a live operator so they can put together information for food assistance. This service is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Moss said the first round of food boxes will be coordinated with some school district sites. Chemung County is also working with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to put together a drive-thru site at the Chemung County Fairgrounds that will run Friday, April 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Additionally, County Executive Moss said the Emergency Food Box has enough food to feed a four people for about three to five days. The food box also contains recipes for the items in the box.