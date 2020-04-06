4,000 COVID-19 tests on hand in Broome County

Broome County April 6 coronavirus update

Testing

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county now has 4,000 COVID-19 tests available.

The county executive says there should be a large expansion of testing coming.

Garnar says the county requested 6,000 tests and is looking to find more. He says he'd "sell his soul" to get more tests.

According to county officials, 3,000 tests cost about $16,000.

Coronavirus numbers

Garnar says a fifth person in Broome County has passed away from the coronavirus. The victim was a male in their 80s.

There are 72 positive cases of the virus in the county. 13 people have been hospitalized and 45 are at home. Nine people have recovered.

21 cases are pending.

A map detailing where cases are located in the county can be found by clicking here.

18 people are in precautionary quarantine and 133 are in mandatory quarantine.

