Broome County Office for Aging warns scams are ‘on the rise’

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Office for Aging is warning that scams in the area are increasing.

The office says seniors have been receiving postcards from the National Residential Improvement Association offering to help with home repair grants. The letters are addressed to "resident."

They do not have a valid business license, the office says.

Residents may also receive phone calls or emails that say you are eligible for grants that are for no specific expense. These are also scams.

The following is a list of how you may protect yourself from scams, provided by the Broome County Office for Aging:

Federal grants never charge for applications. If someone says you must pay a fee to receive a grant, it is not a grant

If you don't recognize a number, don't answer the phone

Never share personal information over the phone.

Only use local contractors who have local references available to you

The Office for Aging encourages individuals to contact the New York Attorney's General's Office if they suspect they've been the victim of a scam.