Community steps up: Meals on Wheels of Western Broome serving more meals despite impacts of Matilda’s Law

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Staff at Meals on Wheels of Western Broome say the phone has been ringing a little more often than usual due to the coronavirus.

"Demand for our service has gone up probably about 25% in the last few weeks so with a very small staff of seven people it's been a little crazy handling the increase in demand," said Executive Director Jackie Pangilinan.

The increase comes as individuals over seventy have been urged by New York State to stay home through Matilda's Law. The law requires individuals over the age of seventy as well as those with underlying health conditions and those with compromised immune systems to remain at home. Pangilinan says the law has also presented other challenges.

"As you can imagine most of our volunteers are age seventy or older so when Matilda's law was suggested by Governor Cuomo we lost a large portion of our volunteers," she said.

So staff say they asked the community for help and the community responded.

"We've had a lot of people from the community stepping up to say they'd like to volunteer we've signed up a bunch of new people and some of our existing volunteers are also working extra days," said Volunteer Coordinator Bonnie Hathaway.

Pangilinan says staff are required to wear gloves, wash their hands frequently and remain six feet away from other volunteers at all time. While staff have also been advised to cut back on interaction with clients, she says now is not the time to stop providing meals.

"We can take on more people right now and we want to deliver as long as we possibly can so until they tell us to stop we can take on more people," she said.