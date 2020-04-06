Endwell native reflects on American Idol journey

(WBNG) -- Kevin Ludwig, a local musician from Endwell, NY, reflects on his time on the popular television series, American Idol.

Although his time was cut short, Ludwig says he's thankful for the experience. "Getting that ticket to Hollywood was amazing," Ludwig says. "Just to have those three people [the celebrity judges] tell you that you are good enough is something I'll never forget. It was a moment with my Mom and Dad that I'll always have."

Ludwig says he formed friendships with other contestants on the show that he still keeps in touch with, such as Julia Gargano, Louis Knight, and his "best friend", as he describes, Evan Kuriga.

You can follow Kevin on Facebook and Instagram, with the handles under the name, "Kevin Ludwig". More of his work can also be found on YouTube.