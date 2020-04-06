‘I was at 702 calls’: Locals struggle to file for unemployment, what NYSDOL is doing now

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Labor reports thousands of people filed for unemployment in the Southern Tier in the last few weeks and many are struggling through the process.

Kaitlin Spickerman worked at Jade and Rose Salon in Endicott as a hair stylist until a few weeks ago.

When salons were forced to shut down across New York due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spickerman was out of a job.

She began the process of filing for unemployment using multiple phones and said over two days, she made thousands of calls.

"The first day I was at 702 calls on just my phone... the second I had about 900 on my phone," said Spickerman.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, Spickerman joins more than 10,000 others who filed an initial claim during the week ending in March 28th, just in the Southern Tier Region.

This marks a more than 2,000% increase from last year.

The NYSDOL says recently, its unemployment insurance filing system took on a 16,000% increase in phone calls, but say they've made and are making changes including:

A new filing system that works to split up callers over days of the week

Less times you have to call to talk to someone

Working to add 300 more people to answer phones on top of the 700 doing so now

Adding more hours at the telephone claim center, even on the weekend

As for Spickerman, she was eventually able to file successfully and hopes she won't be unemployed for long.

"I'm excited to get back to work for sure," she said.

You can access the NYSDOL website here.