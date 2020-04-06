Local woman waits nearly three weeks for COVID-19 test results

(WBNG) -- In the middle of March, Binghamton University graduate student Robin Baumeister says she wasn't feeling well.

She says she was experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19 and decided to reach out to her medical provider for help.

"I just did a telehealth call, I was just going to ask about it over the phone. They told me to come in and get tested, and I think it was the beginning of the outbreak here in Broome," said Baumeister.

After being tested, Baumeister was asked to stay at home and quarantine in the event she were to have the coronavirus.

"It definitely was a lonely time in quarantine. I was staying at home, closed doors all the time," said Baumeister.

She knew she would have to quarantine until her test results came back. She would be waiting for those tests for quite a while, 19 days to be exact, five days longer than the actual time you would need to be quarantined.

"I was a little frustrated honestly. I can't blame the hospitals, the public health facilities, the labs. They were all doing the best they could, and I got that sense from them, especially the health department was super kind and helpful. They would contact me everyday," said Baumeister.

The Broome County Health Department explains during the early phases of testing, labs were experiencing a severe backlog.

"Those commercial labs seem to be taking quite a bit of time, two weeks or more. Since then, we've been able to refine the labs we're using, and we've been able to get tests back in 24 hours," said Director of the Broome County Health Department Rebecca Kaufman.

Baumeister eventually received her negative test result back. Though she doesn't have COVID-19, she says it's important we all act like we have the virus.

"I really do believe people should treat themselves like positive cases. You really just don't know. A lot of people aren't showing symptoms even if they have it, and it really will affect people whether you know it or not," said Baumeister.

Baumeister says she has been feeling much better, but she will continue to stay at home and social distance in an effort to flatten the curve.