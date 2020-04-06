Lots of sunshine

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58 (54-60) Wind NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 38 (34-40) Wind NW becoming W Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 60 (56-62) Wind W 3-8 mph

As you head back to work, Monday will be one of the nicer days in the forecast. High pressure will give us at least, partly cloudy skies, but I'm going with mostly sunny. Even with a northwest wind, highs will approach 60. I do have a warm front moving in from the southwest. With this, we will have mostly cloudy skies Monday night.

As the low and front approach, we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with showers arriving late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

A stronger low over eastern Canada will bring a stronger cold front through Thursday. This will not only give us a better chance of rain, but it will be followed by some cooler temperatures.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies Friday with mixed showers. Cool and cloudy Saturday. Another low will give us rain showers Sunday, Easter.

