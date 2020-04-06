Maintenance work to be done on WBNG tower

(WBNG)- On Monday morning, April 6 at 9 a.m., there will be work done on our tower to install a new antenna.

During this time we are not planning to turn off the power from the transmitter and expect that Spectrum customers will not have any interruptions.

Some of our viewers in the very rural communities that watch us over the air may not be able to receive us from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

We apologize for any inconveince and thank you for your loyal viewership.