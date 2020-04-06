New York schools, non-essential businesses to remain closed until April 29

New York schools, non-essential businesses to remain closed until April 29Updated
(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York State schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed until April 29.
Previously, they were closed until April 15.
Additionally, the the governor says projection models are indicating the state will need fewer than the anticipated 110,000 hospital beds.
Cuomo says this is a sign social-distancing protocols have been working so far but urged New Yorkers to keep it up.
The governor said anyone caught not following social-distancing guidelines can be fined $1000.