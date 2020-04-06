New York schools, non-essential businesses to remain closed until April 29

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York State schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed until April 29.

Previously, they were closed until April 15.

Public health is our first concern. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020

Additionally, the the governor says projection models are indicating the state will need fewer than the anticipated 110,000 hospital beds.

Cuomo says this is a sign social-distancing protocols have been working so far but urged New Yorkers to keep it up.

Early projections (in orange & blue) showed we would need 55K to 110K hospital beds.



The purple line shows where we are.



We are tracking better than the initial models, which is good news.



Social distancing appears to be working.



We must keep it up. pic.twitter.com/voCNzVv8do — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020

The governor said anyone caught not following social-distancing guidelines can be fined $1000.