New York State Fair extended five extra days

SYRACUSE (CNY CENTRAL/WBNG)- The New York State Fair will be five days longer this year, if the fair isn't canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNY Central, the state budget was recently approved to allow for the fair to be extended.

The state budget includes a total of $5 million to extend the fair and continue repair and rehabilitation of the fair's facilities to allow for year-round operation of the fairgrounds.

The five-day extension will push the first day of the fair up to Friday, August 21.