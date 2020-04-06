NY golf courses allowed to remain open

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- Beldon Hill Golf Club is one of many golf courses across New York state that remains open for business.

Although golf may not be considered an essential business, ten days ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would allow for courses to remain open, as long as new rules were put in place.

Belden Hill has implemented a number of changes to ensure the safety of the public. Superintendent Bobby Goerlich said people have been embracing the opportunity to get outside and golf while new measures have been taken.

"We set up the golf cart completely. Put the scorecard on the cart, put the pencils out there, all of our help is wearing gloves. We want to minimize your reaching and touching in the cup. We don't want you touching the flag, we've turned the cups upside down," said Goerlich.

On a day like today with beautiful spring weather, Belden Hill's owners estimated about 100 people came to the course throughout the day.

"The importance right now is to give the people the opportunity to escape, where they're outside, breathing the fresh air and we've been busy," said Goerlich.

Yesterday, Onondaga County announced the closure of all golf courses, leaving Belden Hills employees uncertain of its future.

"You can't blame people for operating with an abundance of caution. But it's discouraging," said Goerlich.

For now, Belden Hill has the green light to keep the links open.

"We find people are very grateful to have this opportunity. Wwwwwe're hoping it continues for them," said Goerlich.

Goerlich said the course will continue to follow CDC, state and federal guidelines to ensure the public's safety while using the course.

